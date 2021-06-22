Cancel
Official Minnesota Government Twitter Account Parrots Left-Wing Super PAC Word-for-Word

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn official Minnesota government account tweeted word-for-word the same message as a left-wing super PAC with a less-than-spotless record. “Thanks to [Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz], our economy is coming back stronger than ever,” the Minnesota Department of Corrections said via Twitter recently. This post came about 90 minutes after A Better Minnesota made the same exact post.

