A year after President Biden defeated several candidates to his left in the Democratic presidential primary, something similar happened in the mayor’s race in New York. Eric Adams, who made his opposition to the “defund the police” movement a centerpiece of his campaign, was declared the winner of the city’s Democratic primary, while another fairly centrist candidate, Kathryn Garcia, finished a close second. Maya Wiley, who supported cutting the New York Police Department’s budget and was endorsed by two of the United States’ most prominent progressives — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — finished third, just behind Garcia.