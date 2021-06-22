Cancel
U.S. Politics

Republicans and Democrats Field 196 Candidates for 100 House of Delegates Seats

By Eric Burk
tennesseestar.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 100 districts in the Virginia House of Delegates, and both Republicans and Democrats are running candidates in nearly all districts. According to unofficial data compiled by The Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), Republicans have 99 candidates, and Democrats have 97. The State Board of Elections is scheduled to certify results from the June primaries on Tuesday, June 22.

Nick Freitas
