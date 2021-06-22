Cancel
Young Minnesotans Sue for Right to Carry Firearms

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Minnesotans are suing for the right for adults aged 18 to 20 to be able to carry firearms in the state, according to court documents. Axel Anderson, 18, Austin Dye, 19, and Kristin Worth, 18, argue that state laws prohibiting them from carrying firearms infringe on their rights, according to a lawsuit. Minnesotans without felonies are permitted to own firearms at 18-years-old, though they can’t carry them until they reach 21.

tennesseestar.com
