The For The People Act (H.R.1/S.1) is all about making elections safe and accessible for all. Voting should be a transparent process that we can all trust. Just using common sense, you would think that such legislation would be a good thing; isn’t the freedom to vote the bedrock of our democracy? Well, to look at what some states are doing with election laws, you would draw the conclusion that either voting is not the bedrock of our democracy or some politicians don’t like the entire concept of democracy.