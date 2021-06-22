Cancel
Majority of Liberal College Students Not Proud to Be American, Favor Socialism, North Dakota State University Survey Finds

Cover picture for the articleFindings from a new North Dakota State University survey reveal that the majority of students identifying as liberal or liberal-leaning are not proud of America. In response to the question “Are you proud to be American?” 57 percent of liberal identifying students answered ‘no’. This is in contrast to the 73 percent majority of conservatives who answered ‘yes’ to the same question.

