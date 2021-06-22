Majority of Liberal College Students Not Proud to Be American, Favor Socialism, North Dakota State University Survey Finds

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill requiring each Florida state college to conduct an annual assessment of intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity Tuesday. “It used to be thought that a University campus was a place where you’d be exposed to a lot of different ideas. Unfortunately, now the norm is really more intellectually repressive environments,” DeSantis said. “You have orthodoxies that are promoted, and other viewpoints are shunned or even suppressed, and we don’t want that in Florida.”