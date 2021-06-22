Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Tips to Achieve Beautiful Summer Hair

marysvilleonline.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) From damage to color fade, to dry-out and breakage caused by styling and seasonal activities like swimming, summer can wreak havoc on your hair -- if you let it. Here’s a bit about the science of your hair’s structure, as well as what to know to keep your locks looking their best all season long.

www.marysvilleonline.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Science
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair CareAntelope Valley Press

Removing hair to show off beautiful body

We’re well into summer; time to show off that beautiful bod. If you’d like to go hair-free, what are the various hair removal techniques that are out there, and what are the pros and cons? Let’s take a look:. • Waxing involves a pro (please get this service professionally done), who...
Hair Carewmagazine.com

The 12 Must-Have Hats and Hair Accessories for Summer

There’s nothing I love more than a good accessory for your head—whether that’s a hat, neon scrunchie (to tap into the current ‘90s craze,) or a chic Prada-branded barrette. This season, designers have created colorful and creative styles that are sure to add a splash of fun to your summer ensemble. Maybe you’re looking for something cute and quirky; in that case, check out Marc Jacobs’s red and pink barrettes, or the Ashley Williams hairpins that do much more than just hold your coif in place. If your look for the summer is more incognito mode than standout hue, Gucci’s super wide-brim hat paired with your favorite pair of sunglasses will keep you low-key against any awkward post-lockdown run-ins. Regardless of your tastes—and plans—for summer, these hats and hair accessories are sure to get you ready for what the season has in store.
Hobbieslptv.org

Fishing Tips: Hair Jigs

In this week’s Fishing Tips, hair jigs come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Ray and Mandy go over how to pick the right hair jig for whatever you’re fishing for.
Hair Caretherighthairstyles.com

2021 Summer Hair Trends That Make Everyone Swoon

With the warm and welcoming weather, hot holiday season and outdoor restaurant terraces, the summer season is exactly the best time to rock a new hairstyle. Are you looking for some hair inspiration and willing to explore the most recent hair trends? We’ve got you!. From the latest haircuts and...
Hair CareThrive Global

Emily Boulin of Sally Beauty Crew: “Wash color treated hair less”

Wash color treated hair less. It will retain the color longer while retaining natural oils, and avoids dehydration. As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Boulin of Sally Beauty Crew . Emily is a makeup Artist based out of til’ death salon. She Specializes in dynamic blondes & creative color. Emily was recognized as ‘Baltimore’s best colorist’ by Baltimore Magazine.
GardeningMarin Independent Journal

Garden tip: The beauty of the ‘Cecile Brunner’ rose

There are many different types of roses. First, there are different growth habits: shrub, tree, climber, miniature and ground cover. Then, there are species roses, hybrid roses and cultivars. Recently, I admired a beautiful ‘Cecile Brunner’ climbing rose. The small, pale pink flowers are fragrant. They grow profusely through spring...
Skin CareETOnline.com

23 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

For every person who’s willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all beauty product technology. For those people, beauty tools are the perfect gift. The following beauty tools for hair and skin are...
Hair Carelivingbetter50.com

Styling Your Hair in Summer

Being a silver fox is an absolute blessing that can simultaneously sometimes feel like a bit of a curse. As our hair grays, we have to start dealing with texture issues and other styling woes we may not have had before going gray. Add the summer weather to the mix, and it can be a real doozy. Fortunately, hair care has come a long way even in the last decade, and there is a myriad of products and tools out there to help you styling your hair and looking your sexiest silver. Here’s a list of dos and don’ts for your hair care routine this summer.
Hair CarePosted by
Us Weekly

This Is the Secret Way to Get Beautiful, Sun-Drenched Hair Without Bleach

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Back in the day, if you had blonde, dark blonde or even light brown hair, using Sun-In in the summer was pretty much a given. Confession: We were seriously obsessed with the stuff! It’s still a popular lightening product, but we’re ready for an upgrade to get Us the sun-kissed beach babe hair of our dreams!
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Khalid Shows Summer Is for Grape Soda Hair

Welcome to another week of Grooming Gods. We've got all walks of styles this week, from fresh new cuts to shaggy guys letting it all hang out. Matching your hair to your lighting scheme is seriously high-level. Andrew Scott. This guy did not come to the Armani show to play.
Hair CareTexarkana Gazette

Less hair means less heat in the summer

Dear Readers: We're well into summer; time to show off that beautiful bod! If you'd like to go hair-free, what are the various hair removal techniques that are out there, and what are the pros and cons? Let's take a look:. Waxing involves a pro (please get this service professionally...
New York City, NYAllure

The Summer Hair Launches We're Loving This July

Although July essentially marks the midpoint of summer, there are still plenty of warm weather hair care, skin care, and makeup products to dive into before things cool down. While some items stretch beyond the season, it's still a great time of year to have some fun with your hair. The newness we're seeing this month includes fun new dye kits, bleaching products, and all of the repair treatments your strands desire once you're done experimenting.
Gardeningdakotanewsnow.com

OYO Summer Landscape Tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about adding some color to your landscape. There are certain plants, such as coneflowers, you can plant right now that enjoy lots of sunshine and well-drained soil. These plants don’t like to be over-watered. Coneflowers also attract lots of butterflies and birds.
Hair Caretherighthairstyles.com

Sea Salt Spray Tips for All Hair Types

Sea salt spray is your beach hair in a bottle. Think about how your hair feels with the salt water, wind, and a day at the beach; a sea salt spray will help recreate that feel and look – unfortunately, minus the beach trip. Sea salt adds texture and volume...
Hair Carethezoereport.com

The Ultimate Summer Guide to Healthy, Hydrated Natural Hair

Summer is in full swing, and to all the girls with beautiful natural curls, if you haven’t thought about what you’re going to do with your hair this season, now’s the time. Just like maintaining a healthy plant, it should be a priority to make sure your hair is equally nourished and hydrated no matter the season.
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best hair straighteners for achieving sleek and stylish locks

Whether your hair is long, short, thick or fine, achieving sleek and straight locks outside of the salon can be tricky – unless you have the right tools that is. So, if you’ve had the same pair of heated plates since your teenage years, this is your sign to invest in a new pair.Today, hair straighteners no longer take a one size fits all approach and there are plenty of innovative launches to shop – from cordless models for those who need to style on-the-go, to designs with extra-large plates that make light work of super-thick hair.With so many different...
Hair CarePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Branded ContentThe Summer Hair Secret to Controlling Frizz

If you still associate hair spray with the 80s, you have some serious catching up to do. Salon Grafix Professional Hair Spray is summer hair’s secret weapon, holding tresses in place and locking in frizz, while boosting volume. It’s great for everything from taming to tousling, sleek buns to beachy waves. Your style, your way. Find the hold that fits you.
Hair CareRefinery29

8 Affordable Hair Dryers Beauty Editors, Stylists, & Reviewers Swear By

Spend a little time browsing online for blowdryers, and you'll quickly realize that the market is dominated by souped-up models that retail for a small fortune. Luckily, there are a handful of options that fall into the middle, or what we like to call, the hair-dryer sweet spot. This magical place is where the price is manageable (read: under $75!), and the technology is on par with models retailing for triple the cost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy