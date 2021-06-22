Elisabeth Moss’ Favorite Luke Scene in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Doesn’t Involve June

Spoiler alert: this interview includes spoilers for the season finale of The Handmaid’s Tale. Although Joseph Fiennes is hotly tipped for an Emmy nomination as lead male actor in a drama for his performance as the odious Commander Fred Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale, he fervently hopes that his loved ones never see the show. ‘I’ve got two young daughters and just the most magnificent wife [Swiss-Spanish photographer María Dolores Diéguez], and I want to do them proud. And of course they’re proud I’m in a successful show, but there is a part of me that can’t bear the thought of [them] ever watching this.’