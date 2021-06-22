Elisabeth Moss’ Favorite Luke Scene in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Doesn’t Involve June
Elisabeth Moss’ Favorite Luke Scene in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Doesn’t Involve June. On The Handmaid’s Tale, scenes with June and Luke are few and far between. They are, nevertheless, among the show’s best. Three episodes of Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale were directed by Elisabeth Moss. While this season finally brings June and Luke back together, Moss’ favorite Luke scene didn’t feature June at all.washingtonnewsday.com