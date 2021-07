The NASDAQ 100 initially fell during the trading session on Tuesday but found enough support underneath to turn around and rally yet again. At this point, the NASDAQ 100 is clearly making a bit of a beeline towards the 15,000 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. The market will certainly be looking at that as a target, and it could also offer massive amounts of short-term resistance. Nonetheless, large round figures eventually get broken and I would anticipate more of the same here.