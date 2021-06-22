Raymond G. Howland
MONTICELLO — Raymond G. Howland, 90, of Monticello passed away at 2:55 a.m. Saturday (June 19, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 E. Washington St., Monticello. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. The Rev. Kathy Sweet will officiate. Private family burial, with miliatry graveside rites for the Navy veteran, will be given by the Albert Parker American Legion Post 620, Bement, in Monticello Township Cemetery.www.news-gazette.com