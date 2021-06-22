Arliss Dettmering
BUCKLEY — Arliss Dettmering, 85, died at 5 a.m. Sunday (June 20, 2021) at home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley. The Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff will officiate. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Buckley. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church and one hour prior to the service Friday, also at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln St., Buckley, is in charge of arrangements.www.news-gazette.com