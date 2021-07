The Broken Bow American Legion juniors and seniors baseball teams traveled to Holdrege Sunday for a doubleheader. The Bow juniors continued their winning ways. Bow scored in six of the seven innings they played en route to an 11-4 victory. Broken Bow overcame six errors in the field as they pounded out 10 hits. Brice Chaplin pitched a complete game for the win. Chaplin gave up 4 runs on 7 hits and struck out 5. Carter Johnson was 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Caden Holm and Hagan Campbell were each 2 for 3. The Bow juniors stay undefeated as they improve to 16-0.