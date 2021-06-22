FESTIVALS: On Site Anifilm 2021 Kicks Off Today

Two Czech films have been selected for the 74th Cannes International Film Festival. The Cinéfondation section will present a world premiere of short animated film Red Shoes by Anna Podskalská, and this year's edition of prestigious Cannes Classics will welcome one of its awards-winning Czechoslovak films, The Cassandra Cat (1963) by Vojtěch Jasný. Moreover, six Czech films and co-productions will be screened at the Marché du Film, Zuzana Kirchnerová will take part in the Cinéfondation's L'Atelier with Caravan, and even more Czech projects will be pitched within the various industry panels. The Czech Film Fund, represented by its divisions Czech Film Center and Czech Film Commission, will be present at the market. Find out more about our activities in Cannes and about Czech cinema in general in our VIRTUAL PRESENTATION.