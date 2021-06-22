NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, K.J. Wright

49ers’ OC Mike McDaniel offered praise for veteran WR Mohamed Sanu, who he says has come into camp with a chip on his shoulder. “I think Mohamed Sanu serves as a vision for a lot of the young guys because this dude came back in great shape and with something to prove,” McDaniel said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “You can tell he does not expect anything to be given to him. And he’s trying to earn his spot on this team. It was very exciting to see him perform (in the offseason program). He was doing very well, and if he comes back to training camp in that same shape, he’s going to be a guy who is going to be tough to beat out for that final roster. The competition is heavy, and you’d be a fool to try to predict who’ll be on our final roster with or without injuries.”