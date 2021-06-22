Best office gadgets 2021: Top 10 picks for your desk

Summer is here, and so are the gadgets! Here are the most notable releases from June that you should know about!. Anker's smart home division, Eufy, announced its new series of Eufy SoloCam smart home security cameras. There are five cameras in total, all of which are battery powered (so you can place them anywhere in your house) and come with 8GB of local storage (so they do not require you to have a separate hub). There are two standard cameras (which shoot 1080p and 2K, respectively), two spotlight cameras (which shoot 1080p and 2K, respectively) and one solar-powered camera. The five SoloCam smart home cameras are all currently available for preorder.