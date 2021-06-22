Carbondale artist creates portrait of Vietnam vet from a '71 photo

Today we’re celebrating American independence, and Michael “Manoog” Kaprielian knows a little about what freedom means and the price that we pay as a society. Serving our country and defending our freedoms has always been in the DNA of the Kaprielian family. Manoog is the son of a tank commander who was involved in the last major offensive of the Germans during WWII, the Battle of the Bulge. He decided to take a different path. He dreamed of being in the Navy.