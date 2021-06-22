Carbondale artist creates portrait of Vietnam vet from a '71 photo
In 1971, Charlie Rightnowar of Mount Vernon was a young soldier stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. He had returned from Vietnam in December and was working in the fort's information office. He was asked by his boss, the lieutenant colonel in charge of the office, to be in a Coca-Cola ad. A photographer from an advertising agency in Georgia was coming to Fort Benning to take photos.