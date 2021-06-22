Cancel
Newly sanctified Tunisian cemetery for migrants filling fast

By MEHDI AL-AREM, LORI HINNANT - Associated Press
 16 days ago

ZARZIS, Tunisia (AP) — A newly sanctified cemetery for Tunisia's migrant dead is filling quickly. Rachid Koraïchi bought the plot of land in the port city of Zarzis a few years ago and started designing what he hoped would be the final resting place for people who died on the move. Most of the headstones have dates but no names. The cemetery officially opened on June 9 but is already one-third full. Zarzis, on Tunisia's Mediterranean coast, is where migrants bound for Europe frequently wind up after their boats go astray. One of its cemeteries is already filled with those who died trying to make the crossing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
