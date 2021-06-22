LEADING OFF: Franco debut, Kershaw vs Snell, Hendricks hot

Manager Dave Roberts summed up in one word what his group was feeling after getting swept in San Diego and no-hit by a quartet of Cubs pitchers: “Embarrassment.”. The Dodgers responded with timely hits and pitching prowess over the next three days, looking galvanized as they stormed back to take the series from the Cubs. Clayton Kershaw delivered the masterpiece of the weekend in his Sunday matinee, striking out a season-high 13 batters in eight innings to guide the Dodgers to a 7–1 win.