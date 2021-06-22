Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Edwards County in south central Texas Northern Kinney County in south central Texas Western Uvalde County in south central Texas Southeastern Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 252 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms from Del Rio to Camp Wood. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Del Rio, Lake View, Alamo Village, Standart, Amanda, Laughlin AFB, Val Verde Park, Cienegas Terrace, Kickapoo Cavern State Park, Escondido Estates and Lake Ridge Ranch. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.