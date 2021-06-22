Ronnie Lee Myers of Moyock, June 17

Ronnie Lee Myers, age 64, of Moyock, NC died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Tampa, FL on August 3, 1956 to the late Riley Myers and Lillie Mae Wallace Myers, he was the beloved husband of Mary Eskew Myers for over thirty years. Ronnie served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and then worked as a telecommunications tech. He was a loving husband and father, very family oriented, and kept up with family and friends on a daily basis. He was a Mason, a member of the Eastern Star, and also a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.