Evers bans chokeholds, Assembly votes to block defunding

MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today signed Assembly Bill 374 relating to the settlement of opioid litigation. A signing statement for Assembly Bill 374 is available here. “I am signing Assembly Bill 374 because it will help bring much-needed funds to communities throughout Wisconsin to address the opioid pandemic through a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors. These funds will be used on opioid abatement and mitigation efforts and help ensure that the maximum amount of dollars available from a settlement make it to Wisconsin communities as soon as possible,” said Gov. Evers, whose signing statement also noted troubling provisions in the bill. “Despite these serious concerns, I am not willing to risk our ability to maximize the amount of settlement dollars available to Wisconsin by vetoing this bill in its entirety.”