Art Inspired by Macro Photography #ArtTuesday
Marian Jazmik uses textile materials to recreate images drawn from macro photograhy. Here’s m0re from Art the Science:. Studies of the natural environment are my main interest. Now retired, I love to walk, and I use macro photography to capture inspirational surfaces I come across—lichen, fungi, tree bark, foliage, shells, mould, and algae are all a firm favourite. The observation of surface textures found on natural objects is my driving force. I am particularly interested in the effects of decay upon the surface structure and form.blog.adafruit.com