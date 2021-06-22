Cancel
Art Inspired by Macro Photography #ArtTuesday

adafruit.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarian Jazmik uses textile materials to recreate images drawn from macro photograhy. Here’s m0re from Art the Science:. Studies of the natural environment are my main interest. Now retired, I love to walk, and I use macro photography to capture inspirational surfaces I come across—lichen, fungi, tree bark, foliage, shells, mould, and algae are all a firm favourite. The observation of surface textures found on natural objects is my driving force. I am particularly interested in the effects of decay upon the surface structure and form.

