Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Why gain-of-function research matters

By camsmanalo
Posted by 
Phil's Stock World
Phil's Stock World
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUn23_0abdNlsj00

Courtesy of David Gillum, Arizona State University and Rebecca Moritz, Colorado State University

Due to unanswered questions into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, both the U.S. government and scientists have called for a deeper examination into the validity of claims that a virus could have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Much of the discussion surrounds “gain-of-function” research. So The Conversation asked David Gillum and Rebecca Moritz, who work closely with virologists on a day-to-day basis to ensure the safety and security of the research, and Sam Weiss Evans and Megan Palmer, who are science and technology policy experts, to explain what this term means and why this kind of research is important.

What does gain of function mean?

Any organism can acquire a new ability or property, or “gain” a “function.” This can happen through natural selection or a researcher’s experiments. In research, many different types of experiments generate functions, and some pose certain safety and security concerns.

Scientists use a variety of techniques to modify organisms depending on the properties of the organism itself and the end goal. Some of these methods involve directly making changes at the level of genetic code. Others may involve placing organisms in environments that select for functions linked to genetic changes.

Gain of function can occur in an organism in either nature or the laboratory. Some lab examples include creating more salt- and drought-resistant plants or modifying disease vectors to produce mosquitoes that are resistant to transmitting dengue fever. Gain of function can also be useful for environmental reasons, such as modifying E. coli so that it can convert plastic waste into a valuable commodity.

In the current debate around SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, gain of function has a much narrower meaning related to a virus becoming easier to move between humans, or becoming more lethal in humans. It is important to remember, though, that the term “gain of function” by itself covers much more than this type of research.

Why would researchers do gain-of-function work on potentially dangerous pathogens?

Gain-of-function experiments may help researchers test scientific theories, develop new technologies and find treatments for infectious diseases. For example, in 2003, when the original SARS-CoV outbreak occurred, researchers developed a method to study the virus in the laboratory. One of the experiments was to grow the virus in mice so they could study it. This work led to a model for researching the virus and testing potential vaccines and treatments.

Gain-of-function research that focuses on potential pandemic pathogens has been supported on the premise that it will help researchers better understand the evolving pathogenic landscape, be better prepared for a pandemic response and develop treatments and countermeasures.

But critics argue that this research to anticipate potential pandemic pathogens does not lead to substantial benefit and is not worth the potential risks. And they say getting out ahead of such threats can be achieved through other means – biological research and otherwise. For instance, the current pandemic has provided numerous lessons on the social and behavioral dynamics of disease prevention measures, which could lead to robust new research programs on the cultural aspects of pandemic preparedness. Understanding when the risks of gain-of-function research outweigh the potential benefits and alternatives, therefore, continues to be subject to debate.

What are some examples of gain-of-function research, and how risky is it?

Some potential outcomes of gain-of-function research may include the creation of organisms that are more transmissible or more virulent than the original organism or those that evade current detection methods and available treatments. Other examples include engineering organisms that can evade current detection methods and available treatments, or grow in another part of an organism, such as the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier.

There is no such thing as zero risk in conducting experiments. So the question is whether certain gain-of-function research can be performed at an acceptable level of safety and security by utilizing risk-mitigation measures. These strategies for reducing risk include the use of biocontainment facilities, exposure control plans, strict operating procedures and training, incident response planning and much more. These efforts involve dedication and meticulous attention to detail at multiple levels of an institution.

Lab incidents will still occur. A robust biosafety and biosecurity system, along with appropriate institutional response, helps to ensure that these incidents are inconsequential. The challenge is to make sure that any research conducted – gain-of-function or otherwise – doesn’t pose unreasonable risks to researchers, the public and the environment.

Determining whether specific experiments with potential pathogens should be conducted remains a difficult and contentious topic.

How do experts determine which gain-of-function research poses too much risk?

There are multiple ways to answer this question. The first is if the research is intended to develop a biological weapon. The United Nations Biological Weapons Convention, which went into effect in 1975, forbids state parties from developing, producing, stockpiling, or otherwise acquiring or sharing biological agents, toxins and equipment that have no justification for peaceful or defensive purposes. There should be no research, then, whether gain-of-function or otherwise, that seeks to purposefully develop a biological weapon.

Another way to answer the question is by focusing on the content of the research, rather than its intent. Through experience, researchers and governments have developed lists of both experiments and organisms that need additional oversight because of their potential safety and security risks. One example of this arose when flu researchers placed a self-imposed pause on gain-of-function research involving the transmissibility of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 viruses in 2012. The U.S. government subsequently imposed a moratorium on the work in 2014. Both moratoriums were lifted by the end of 2017 following a lengthy debate and study of the risks and the development of additional oversight and reporting requirements.

In the past decade, the United States has developed oversight for research that could be directly misused for nefarious purposes. This includes policies on “dual-use research of concern” (DURC) and policies on “pathogens of pandemic potential” enhanced to gain transmissibility or virulence.

The main point is that our understanding is constantly evolving. Just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the U.S. government had started to review and update its policies. It is an open question what lessons will be learned from this pandemic, and how that will reshape our understanding of the value of gain-of-function research. One thing that is likely to happen, though, is that we will rethink the assumptions we have been making about the relationships between biological research, security and society. This may be an opportunity to review and enhance systems of biosecurity and biosafety governance.

David Gillum, Senior Director of Environmental Health and Safety and Chief Safety Officer, Arizona State University and Rebecca Moritz, Biosafety Director and Responsible Official, Colorado State University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

[Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Phil's Stock World

Phil's Stock World

34
Followers
180
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Phil's Stock World

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Dengue Fever#Colorado State University#Arizona State University#Avian Influenza#Biocontainment Facilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers uncover new function of regulator protein in multiple myeloma development

A specific regulatory protein significantly influences the development of tumor-inducing blood vessels in the bone marrow of blood cancer patients. Using a series of different experiments, the team identified that a transcription factor known as JunB is central for the formation of new blood vessels in the bone marrow of patients suffering from multiple myeloma (MM). The findings, which have been published in the journal Leukemia, could pave the way for novel treatment approaches for this still incurable disease.
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

UM School of Medicine Receives Award for Research on Aging and Cognitive Function -Research includes Multiethnic Populations

The Dr. M. Lee Pearce Foundation, Inc., established in 1984, has announced a donation to the University of Miami’s School of Medicine in support of its research on aging and cognitive function. The funding of the research study “Epigenetic Clock as a ‘Fountain of Youth’: Is the Epigenetic Age more Important for Cognitive Function than Chronological Age?” is part of the foundation’s mission to fund breakthrough research with an emphasis on aging.
TechnologyPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Why Closing the Technology Gap for Older Adults Matters

(StatePoint). The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a rapid acceleration of telehealth as people looked for ways to access care safely. While technology kept many in the United States connected to care and loved ones, many low-income older adults were left behind by the sudden need to understand and access technology and internet services.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

China’s AI ambitions and why they matter

Editor’s note: This episode is part of our podcast series on emerging problems in data science and machine learning, hosted by Jeremie Harris. Apart from hosting the podcast, Jeremie helps run a data science mentorship startup called SharpestMinds. There are a lot of reasons to pay attention to China’s AI...
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Why geoscience matters

Nearly everything around you—from the mountains out your window to the cell phone in your hand to the water from your tap—is connected to geoscience. Encompassing geology, geophysics, hydrogeology, mineral engineering and many other fields, geoscience is a study of the entire Earth and the systems and forces that shape and reshape it. Geoscientists study the things that fascinate us, like minerals and fossils, and are at the forefront of addressing complex problems that will impact our future, like climate change, natural resource use, environmental degradation and energy sustainability.
ScienceKIMT

Hormel Institute research suggests biofuels reduce cancer risk

AUSTIN, Minn. – A new study says ethanol-blended fuels results in less toxic emissions from vehicles and produce less cancer risk than regular gasoline. The study of E10, E15, and E85 fuels available at gas stations is a collaboration between The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota and the Energy Resources Center, and University of Illinois Chicago.
Sciencebcm.edu

The Equalizer: An engineered circuit for uniform gene expression

The function of a protein can depend on its abundance in a cell. So, when investigating the properties of a new protein, it is essential to make sure that the same amount is produced by every cell. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and Rice University have found a new way to do just that through the creation of new genetic circuits called Equalizers.
Colorado Statebiospace.com

Ready for Takeoff: Life Sciences Startups Launch in Canada and Colorado

Two life sciences companies from two very different areas of medicine announced launches today. Here’s a look. Nimium Therapeutics launched in Montreal to focus on developing novel therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s technology is based on the research of Dr. Marc Prentki, the Canada Research Chair in Diabetes and Metabolism, director of the Montreal Diabetes Research Center, and principal scientist at the Centre de recherche du Centre Hospitalier de l’Universite de Montreal (CRCHUM). That research was continued by adMare BioInnovations, a Canadian life sciences venture, which identified a series of hits that activate the human G3PP enzyme.
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Gender bias in science? Research authored by women cited far less than male-led projects

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — While the STEM gender gap is slowly closing, a new study illustrates just how far modern science has to go in terms of seeing male and female scientists as equals. One would think that people are judging any research project by its findings and methodology, not its authors. Unfortunately, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania report scientific articles with women authors get far less attention than similar studies put together by male scientists. According to the findings, this is especially the case when women are either the primary and senior authors.
CancerNewswise

UT Southwestern Scientists Closing in on Map of The Mammalian Immune System

Newswise — Using artificial intelligence, UT Southwestern scientists have identified thousands of genetic mutations likely to affect the immune system in mice. The work is part of one Nobel laureate’s quest to find virtually all such variations in mammals. “This study identifies 101 novel gene candidates with greater than 95%...
Sciencespectrumnews.org

Evolutionary approach reveals impact of missense variants in autism

Leveraging cross-species data on the evolution of proteins can help make sense of subtle genetic variants in people with autism and identify hundreds of new genes that may contribute to the condition, according to a new analysis. The work focuses on ‘missense’ variants, which alter a single amino acid in...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers determine the structure of nanomachine essential for functioning of mTOR

The principle that form follows function does not only apply to design and architecture. It also applies to biology. Every organism is a universe that lives thanks to the activities of tens of thousands of nanomachines, whose functions depend on their forms. Biologists say macromolecular complexes instead of nanomachines and structure instead of form, but the idea is the same: know the form and you will understand the function. Now, a group at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) has helped determine the structure of a nanomachine essential for the functioning of another, mTOR, which plays fundamental roles in cancer and nutrition, aging, and other vital processes in the body.
Scienceutah.edu

Air flow study in Science Advances

At its peak, the Covid-19 pandemic halted all outdoor events such as rock concerts and symphony performances. For classical musicians in particular, they feared contracting the virus not only from members of the audience but also from fellow players—particularly those with wind instruments. Last year, University of Utah chemical engineering...
miamioh.edu

Xin Wang receives NSF CAREER grant for photosynthesis redesign research

Xin Wang, assistant professor of microbiology, has been recognized as one of the top young faculty in his field by the National Science Foundation (NSF) with the award of a CAREER grant from the NSF Faculty Early Career Development Program. The NSF CAREER awards support early-career faculty who exemplify the...
Energy Industrymit.edu

4 researchers join MIT Sloan faculty

With research ranging from new methods of analyzing firm behavior to optimal decision methods for large-scale renewable energy integration, here are this year’s four new MIT Sloan faculty members. Comes from: Demirer was most recently a postdoctoral researcher at Microsoft Research New England. He earned a PhD in economics from...
ScienceNewswise

McMaster Researchers Identify How VITT Happens

Newswise — Hamilton, ON (July 7, 2021) – A McMaster University team of researchers recently discovered how, exactly, the COVID-19 vaccines that use adenovirus vectors trigger a rare but sometimes fatal blood clotting reaction called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT. The findings will put scientists on the path of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy