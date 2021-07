It’s time to trust Gareth Southgate. That does not mean agreeing with every decision that he makes. It does not mean he always makes the right calls. It is not even simply because England beat Germany in the last-16 of the European Championship, given that one Thomas Muller finish could have produced a very different result, a very different mood around Wembley and a very different summer.It’s time to trust Gareth Southgate because today – unquestionably the highlight of his time in charge of the national team, despite the success at the World Cup – did not happen by...