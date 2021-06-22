Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Tax proposal impacts tough on farms

By Name
ocj.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M University released a new study analyzing the potential impacts of two Democratic-led tax proposals introduced in the Senate. The first, the STEP Act, is led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and would repeal the “step up” from basis calculations while also instituting a capital gains tax at death.

ocj.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Van Hollen
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
John Boozman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Tax#Capital Gains Tax#Tax Exemption#Texas A M University#Democratic#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate eyes taking up bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as July 19

A bipartisan infrastructure agreement could be brought up on the Senate floor as soon as the week of July 19, a source confirmed to The Hill. The bipartisan group of negotiators is still working to turn their $1.2-trillion, eight-year framework into legislation. But the source said that the Senate "could move to" the bipartisan deal as soon as the week of July 19 "as part of the two track strategy to move both the budget resolution and [bipartisan] bill through the Senate in the upcoming work period."
Congress & CourtsRegister Citizen

Court: DNR can impose farm conditions, consider well impact

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators can impose operating conditions on factory farms and consider high-capacity wells' cumulative environmental impacts when deciding whether to grant permits, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The decisions mark a major victory for conservationists and clarify that the Department of Natural Resources has broad...
Congress & Courtswestsidenewsny.com

Growing Climate Solutions Act

In an overwhelming show of bipartisan support for climate legislation, the Growing Climate Solutions Act (S. 1251) sailed through the Senate last week by a vote of 92-8. Sponsored by Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), the bill would assist farmers and foresters in accessing carbon credit markets and get paid for sequestering carbon on their land.
Congress & Courtsballparkdigest.com

Politicos, owners stump for MiLB Relief Act

Many venues received federal funds from the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant, designed to bail out concert and music vendors closed because of COVID restrictions. But conspicuously absent in this bill was any support for Minor League Baseball owners. Now, a bipartisan group of senators–including Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Mark Warner (D-VA) and Reps. Doris Matsui (D-CA) and David McKinley (R-WV)–want to address that oversight with the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, which would offer pro baseball teams across the country (including independent teams and teams eliminated as part of MLB’s downsizing of MiLB, but no MiLB teams owned by MLB teams) Small Business Administration grants up to 45 percent of their 2019 revenue, with a total cap of $10 million. This money would come from unused COVID-19 relief funds allocated in prior legislation. You may have seen letters from MiLB teams asking for support of the measure; Warner was also making appearances over the Independence Day weekend urging support for the measure. From the Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star:
Congress & Courtskjzz.org

Sen. Boyer Details Modified Flat Tax Proposal

State senators — on a party-line vote — approved a budget for the next fiscal year earlier this week. The House is expected to follow along and finish up the legislative session before the weekend. One sticking point had been Gov. Doug Ducey’s insistence on a flat tax code for...
Personal Financenewportthisweek.com

Conveyance Tax Increase Proposed

When the Rhode Island House of Representatives vote on the 2021 budget on June 24, part of it will include a proposed conveyance tax increase for properties sold for $800,000 or higher. Currently, the tax rate for any property that is sold or transferred is $2.30 for every $500 paid...
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

GOP unity on spending bills holding, despite earmarks galore

WASHINGTON — House Republicans are staying unified thus far in opposition to Democrat-drafted spending bills, despite racking up hundreds of millions of dollars in home-district earmarks after a selection process many in the GOP acknowledge has been fair and transparent. From the multiyear, $759 billion surface transportation bill to the...
AgricultureTribTown.com

Proposal would ban mink farming to stem coronavirus mutation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something researchers have said can be accelerated when the virus spreads among animals. The bill introduced this week is...
POTUSPOLITICO

Democrats prep for a spending package sprint

Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House passes $760B package, hoping to sway infrastructure debate | Exxon lobbyist says it pushed trade groups to 'be out front' on PFAS | Wildfire expert prescribes controlled burns as preventive care

HAPPY THURSDAY! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at the House’s passage of its own...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Lewiston officials proposing no hike in property taxes

City of Lewiston officials are proposing a 0 percent property tax increase this year, thanks in part to state and federal COVID-19 relief funding and significant increases to property tax revenues from the recent rise in property values. City Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh told city councilors at a Tuesday...
Congress & Courtswosu.org

Sen. Sherrod Brown Touts Investment In Infrastructure And Manufacturing

Sen. Sherrod Brown is hoping for a bipartisan deal to push through the latest federal infrastructure proposal, but he’s concerned about how to pay for it. The Democrat said he’s encouraged by anything which has bipartisan support, such as the $1.2 trillion bill to improve roads and bridges. He believes the way to pay for it is by increasing taxes on the wealthy.
Congress & CourtsBoston Herald

Lopez: Manchin, Sinema right to protect the filibuster

Since reclaiming the Senate majority, most Democrats have been relentless in their pursuit of eliminating the filibuster to pass their sweeping progressive agenda. The push to kill the filibuster stands in stark contrast to how our Senate has operated since our country’s birth. One of the core tenets of our...
Vermont Statemountaintimes.info

Vermont’s making progress on childcare

The organization Let’s Grow Kids has been at the forefront of an effort to establish legislation that makes having children in Vermont more affordable and, as it should be, desirable. It recent years it has not been affordable, and therefore, to many, not a desirable option. That’s to Vermont’s great...

Comments / 0

Community Policy