Tax proposal impacts tough on farms

Many venues received federal funds from the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant, designed to bail out concert and music vendors closed because of COVID restrictions. But conspicuously absent in this bill was any support for Minor League Baseball owners. Now, a bipartisan group of senators–including Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Mark Warner (D-VA) and Reps. Doris Matsui (D-CA) and David McKinley (R-WV)–want to address that oversight with the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, which would offer pro baseball teams across the country (including independent teams and teams eliminated as part of MLB’s downsizing of MiLB, but no MiLB teams owned by MLB teams) Small Business Administration grants up to 45 percent of their 2019 revenue, with a total cap of $10 million. This money would come from unused COVID-19 relief funds allocated in prior legislation. You may have seen letters from MiLB teams asking for support of the measure; Warner was also making appearances over the Independence Day weekend urging support for the measure. From the Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star: