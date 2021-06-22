Boss Energy updates feasibility study

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company"), further to the Press Release dated May 20, 2021, is pleased to provide an update regarding the proposed timing of the previously-announced statutory plan of arrangement ("Plan of Arrangement") with Graphano Energy Ltd. ("Graphano") to spin out its Lac Aux Bouleaux graphite property, located in the province of Quebec. As of the date of this Press Release, the Company and Graphano are awaiting conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for Graphano to list on the TSXV on a post-spin-out basis (under the tentative trading symbol GEL).