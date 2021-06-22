Cancel
Boss Energy updates feasibility study

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoss Energy (ASX: BOE ; OTC: BQSSF) announced today an updated feasibility study. The company said its project's pre-tax NPV now estimated to be US$309m--which is up 35% from last year’s feasibility study. The forecast pre-tax IRR is 47% and EBITDA margin is 62%. Nameplate production capacity rises 22.5% to...

www.kitco.com
