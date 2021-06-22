Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Save up to 36% on a bevy of Acer laptop accessories, including the Predator Cestus 330 gaming mouse

By Cale Hunt
windowscentral.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only does Acer have some of the best Prime Day laptop deals around, but it's also knocking a bunch of money off of laptop accessories. Whether you need a new backpack, docking station, or mouse, Acer has you covered, with savings up to 12% off. The best Prime Day...

www.windowscentral.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Optical Mouse#Acer Predator Cestus#Dpi#Aaa#Amazon Need#Ethernet#Displayport#Hdmi#Acer Usb C Dock Iii#Amazon Connect#Usb C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
Related
RetailPosted by
BGR.com

This $600 home theater projector down to $240 today at Amazon, and we can’t believe it

Home theater projectors are always top sellers during Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event. Of course, it’s pretty easy to understand why that would be the case. If you want a gigantic TV with a screen that’s bigger than 70 or 75 inches, you’ll need to pay thousands and thousands of dollars to get it. Meanwhile, you can buy a basic home theater projector that beams a picture up to 100 inches or more in diameter for just a few hundred dollars. That’s crazy, and it’s so awesome! Now, if you want a home theater projector with great quality and all...
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

MWC 2021 | Lenovo adds an upright mouse, a split keyboard and a number-pad to its wireless accessory arsenal

The Lenovo Go series of remote-work-focused accessories is expanding at MWC 2021 to include new and arguably thoughtful peripherals for those who have come to rely on PCs such as ultrabooks in professional capacities. They include new wireless mice, one of which is of the upright variety, and a handy cable-free numberpad. The OEM has also launched audio equipment under this new sub-brand.
Video Gamessignalscv.com

The Best Gaming Accessories 2021

Video games are games people play on electronic devices. These include dedicated handheld gaming devices, such as Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation Vita. People also play video games on smartphones, tablets, gaming computers, and gaming consoles. The gaming industry generates over a hundred billion U.S. dollars in revenue each year,...
ComputersCNET

Best gaming laptop deals: Save $304 on Razer Blade 15, $300 on Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED and more

Been looking to upgrade your current rig with a new gaming laptop? Amazon's annual Prime Day sale has ended, but there are a ton of deals still to be found on gaming laptops. That includes new models with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30-series graphics and bigger discounts on older (but still powerful) gaming laptops. Check out the discounted models we found at Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg.
Electronicstechbargains.com

GTRACING 31.5" x 12" Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad $13.49

Amazon has the GTRACING 31.5" x 12" Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad for a low $13.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50JSEZC6" (Exp Soon). This is originally $27, so you save 50% off list price. 31.5" x 12" Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad. 12 Light Modes: 9 Static Light Modes...
Electronicsdotesports.com

The lightest gaming mouse | 2021’s lightest mice for gaming

Ultralight gaming mice took off after the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja launched in 2018, and most manufacturers now have ultralight mice in their lineups. These lightweight mice are easier and faster to maneuver, making them ideal for fast-paced competitive games where players need any edge they can find. One of the...
TechnologyPosted by
PC Gamer

Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse review

Roccat's Kone Pro Air is maybe not the most wholly remarkable mouse, but there are some strong features that manage to make it just about worth the $130 (£120) price tag. It's not the lightest, nor is it the swiftest, nor does it have quite the number of easily accessible buttons we'd have liked, but it makes up for its downfalls with fantastic ergonomics, battery life, and more. It also lends itself to a certain breed of gamer, which we'll get to in a moment.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Just Geek has new gaming accessories and peripherals

Just Geek is bringing a new catalog of gaming accessories and peripherals to their online store for gamers. Just Geek is more than just video game and movie merchandise. The website informs its followers and purchasers that they will introduce a range of console and mobile phone accessories geared for the delight of all gamers.
ElectronicsTVOvermind

Are The New Monoprice Gaming Keyboard And Mouse Any Good?

There are so many different gaming peripheral companies out there, from the likes of Razer, Corsair, HyperX, and SteelSeries, but one company that you probably haven’t heard of is Monoprice. Monoprice is a company that produces many things from cables, adapters, and even 3D printer accessories. They also specialize in producing high-end, affordable gaming accessories, such as the brand new Dark Matter Collider TKL gaming keyboard and Hyper-K Ultralight mouse. This keyboard is a tenkey-less gaming keyboard, which just means that it doesn’t include a number pad (or a “tenkey”), so you should be able to save room to move your mouse around without accidentally bumping your keyboard if you don’t have room on your play space. I was sent a review unit of both the Dark Matter keyboard and the Hyper-K Ultralight Mouse to tell you my thoughts on each of these products! So, what do you need to know about the Dark Matter Collider gaming keyboard by Monoprice, and what do you need to know about the Hyper-K Ultralight mouse?
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Acer is juicing up the GeForce RTX 30 series GPU in its gaming laptops

Nvidia has been pretty relaxed with laptop makers, giving them the freedom to make alterations to the standard mobile graphics card design used in their devices. It looks like we may be seeing the beneficial fruits of this decision soon as a new firmware update is being rolled out for a healthy chunk of Acer's GeForce RTX 3000 series gaming laptops that will increase total graphics power (often abbreviated to TGP).
Video GamesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Razer Basilisk Ergonomic FPS Gaming Mouse

+1 your next game with the Razer Basilisk Ergonomic FPS Gaming Mouse. With FPS gamers at the forefront of design, this mouse is kitted out with convenient technology. For starters, it has a powerful 16,000dpi optical sensor. You can glide through your screen at an impressive rate of 450 inches per second without the lag. In fact, it offers 99.4% resolution accuracy. In addition, the Basilisk Mouse has a customizable scroll wheel. Depending on your mood, the game, or even your skill, you can instantly adjust the sensitivity. At the top are two gaming-optimized mechanical mouse switches. They can outlast any of your games with a lifespan of 50 million clicks. Plus, it puts DPI buttons right where you need them. Completing the Razer design is Razer Chroma customizable lighting.
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Save $30 on a Hyundai Thinnote-A Laptop and 128GB Micro SD Card

By now you’ve probably figured out whether you’re going to continue to work from home, go back to the office, or do some type of hybrid of the two. You may need a laptop to handle moving back and forth if you plan to work hybrid. If so, consider a Hyundai Thinnote-A Laptop and 128GB Micro SD Card. You can get it for a great price of just over $200.
Computersxda-developers

Best HP laptops for gaming: Omen, Pavilion, and more

With the myriad of laptops out there today, it’s fair to say we’re usually spoiled for choice in most categories. That includes gaming, and we’ve already rounded up some of the best gaming laptops you can buy. We also have a list of the best budget gaming laptops out there, so there’s a lot to choose from. But we all have our affinities, and maybe you’re keen on buying a gaming laptop from HP. After all, HP laptops are some of the best you can buy, so it’s almost impossible to go wrong with them. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best HP laptops for gaming, so you can get something that fits your needs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy