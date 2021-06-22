All the best Prime Day deals on the best Dell laptop accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has come to a close after 48 straight hours of record-low discounts on practically every type of product, from TVs and monitors to laptops, SSDs, and smartwatches. On the gaming side, there were quite a few notable deals worth taking advantage of, from markdowns on Game Pass Ultimate to next-gen PS5 games and first-party Switch titles. Though it wasn't a huge range of gaming deals, many of the deals that did pop up were a pleasant surprise, offering best-ever prices on a ton of titles. And if you're sitting here thinking, I wish I'd spent a little longer digging around the deals, you're in luck, because we've gone through everything we covered earlier this week to find the very best Prime Day deals still available.