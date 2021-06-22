Cancel
Blow up your display with this Belkin HDMI adapter for just $20 this Prime Day

By Brendan Lowry
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you use a laptop for productivity, one of the best ways to improve your workflow while you're at your desk or workstation is to blow up your device's display on a larger, sharper monitor. Not only will this make all of your work easier to see, but it's also very helpful when editing visual media like photo or video. Additionally, you can use the second monitor to give yourself two screens to work with, essentially creating a double monitor setup. To do this, you'll need an HDMI adapter. This Prime Day, Belkin has one on sale for a sweet 43% off.

#Hdmi#Laptop#Prime Day#Usb C#Hdmi Adapter#K Uhd
