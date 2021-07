As the Detroit Lions prepare to usher in a new era at quarterback after trading Matthew Stafford away to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, who exactly will be the go-to target for the ex-Cal star as he transitions to life in the Motor City? The answer to that question isn't as obvious as head coach Dan Campbell and Co. likely want it to be, with Detroit only returning one receiver who hauled in a pass while wearing a Lions uniform in 2020. ESPN, for that reason, labeled "Who is Detroit's No. 1 wide receiver?" as the biggest question to still be answered for the team ahead of this fall.