It’s been more than 25 years since I enrolled at Tuskegee University four months shy of my 18th birthday. Three years later — just shy of my 21st birthday — I received my Bachelor of Arts in English. It would be a mistake to see my quick graduation as an indictment of the curriculum; Tuskegee delivers rigorous courses of study. Quite simply, absent racial microaggressions, blackface incidents and physical marginalization as a student at a historically Black university, Tuskegee afforded me a safe environment to focus on my studies and develop healthy relationships among my peers. This inoculation of Black excellence combats sensations of imposter syndrome that occur when Black women are simultaneously tokenized and marginalized in professional spaces.