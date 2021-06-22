Mental well-being higher in the summer vs. fall

To stay healthy, you need to look after your mental health as well as your physical health. It’s far too easy for both of those to fall to the wayside in favor of caring for loved ones, but in order to properly take care of those who matter most to you, you need to make sure you’re as healthy as possible. This means you need to prioritize self-care before caring for others; if you don’t already do that, you need to get into the habit of doing so.