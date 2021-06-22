Cancel
MLB

Four in the first too much to overcome against Padres and Darvish

Dodger Insider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYu Darvish has never allowed more than a run in a start against the Dodgers. That didn’t change in Monday’s start to the series in San Diego. The Dodgers struck out 11 times against Darvish and tied a season high with 16 strikeouts on the night. They couldn’t recover after the Padres tagged starter Julio Urías for four runs before he recorded his first out in a 6–2 defeat that snapped the Dodgers’ three-game winning streak.

