Four in the first too much to overcome against Padres and Darvish

While certain pitchers continued to regress this weekend (you know who you are), we also had a bunch take big steps forward. For example, Kenta Maeda had his best start of the season, keeping the Royals off the board with 10 strikeouts to just one walk. It was his first quality start since April 7. Maeda has been a far cry from last season's version, but maybe this start will act as a launching pad. He mentioned he was attacking hitters in the zone more in this start, which was reflected by a season-high first-pitch strike percentage.