Art For The Journey uses visual art-making to engage individuals and create a positive communal experience, with a special focus on those who are socially isolated, disabled or limited by illness. Art For The Journey provides an array of programs that offer safe and encouraging space for self-expression and discovery. They teach the "art" of artmaking with person-centeredl engagement and confidence in each person's inner artist. You can help Art For The Journey promote positive mental health, arts engagement, personal growth, and empowerment through art-making by becoming a volunteer, taking a class, or donating. In this video, Hannah talks to Cindy Paullin, executive director of Art For The Journey, about her group's mission. Visit them online to learn more.