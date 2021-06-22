The brilliant Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a Prime Day bargain

Neabot NoMo Q11 self-emptying robot vacuum and mop cleaner is designed to free up your hands from house cleaning. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The NoMo Q11 is an advanced and versatile robot vacuum and mop cleaner that measures 13.78 x 13.78 x 3.43 inches and weighs 7.72 lbs, and the self-emptying dustbin measures 15.63 x 10.83 x 12.4 inches and weighs 10.14 lbs. As shown in the images, dustbin base station delivers a sleek streamlined design in solid white finish to fit in any interior style, and the compact form factor allows you to place it in any corner of the room. Meanwhile, the self-emptying robot vacuum delivers a classic round form factor, and the suitable height allows it to easily get under beds and sofas.