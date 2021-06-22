Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The brilliant Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a Prime Day bargain

By Alan Martin
TrustedReviews
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NZ801UKT Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner may have a pretty unwieldy name, but what it lacks in catchiness it makes up for in performance. It currently tops our list of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy, and if you were planning on following our buying advice then now would be the time to do it. For Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price by 52% taking it from £379.99 to just £183.99 – a saving of £196.

www.trustedreviews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cordless Vacuum#Upright#Vacuum Cleaners#Anti Hair Wrap Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Shoppingdoityourself.com

9 Tiny Houses You Can Buy on Amazon

In our high-speed world, it’s no surprise online shopping has become a convenience few of us want to live without. From food to clothing to household supplies, Amazon has become the leader in all things "necessary." Now the company not only sells everything one might need inside their abode, they can send an entire house. A caveat, though—you won’t find free shipping with Amazon Prime membership, so expect to tack on an additional $4-5,000 for delivery service.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Prime Day is over, but these 10 exclusive deals are for Prime members only

Prime Day 2021 is now officially behind us and there’s no question whatsoever that it was the biggest and best Prime Day yet. As a matter of fact, we think Amazon’s two-day sales event was even better this year than it was back in 2019 when Prime Day lasted for a full week! Amazon offered Prime members around the world more than 2 million incredible deals over the course of this year’s two-day sale, including the deepest discounts we’ve seen on so many different best-selling products. And thanks to our extensive coverage of Amazon’s mega-sale, thousands upon thousands of BGR...
RetailPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These Products on Amazon, Stop Using Them Immediately

Amazon is beloved worldwide for its fast service and wide array of products, supplying customers with everything from gaming systems to groceries at the touch of a button. However, if you've bought three products in particular from the retail giant, experts say you should stop using them immediately due to the serious safety threat they may present. Read on to discover which Amazon-exclusive products are being recalled and what you should do if you have them at home.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

These are the best sellers from Amazon Prime Day 2021

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2021 ended on Tuesday, and already, Amazon is crowing about its success. The two-day sales event drew...
Small BusinessEETimes.com

Bargain Hunting on 'Prime Day' Has its Limits

It's Amazon Prime Day, which has the retail world abuzz. The 48-hour deals event, which began as a 24-hour discount extravaganza in 2015, has turned into a summertime Black Friday, this year returning to summer after Covid-19 pushed it to October last year. Prime Day may have started with Amazon,...
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Just Marked Down Even More Vacuum Cleaners After Prime Day - Including Shark and Bissell

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Prime Day is officially over, but that doesn't mean that all the deals have gone with it. In fact, there are still plenty of after Prime Day sales running - including discounts on AirPods and Le Creuset cookware - so even if you missed out on the fun during the past few days, you still have plenty of time to jump on these markdowns.
ElectronicsTechRadar

AEG QX6 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner review

The AEG QX6 Animal cordless vacuum is a stick vacuum that has a lift-out section in the centre so it can be used as a handheld cleaner as well. It’s affordable and simple to use, and it glides well and performs well on hard floors, but the battery life is a little lacking compared to more expensive models.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Amazon 'Prime Day' spend soars amid reopening

Amazon's annual "Prime Day" online shopping bonanza racked up more than $11 billion in sales at the e-commerce platform, market tracker Adobe reported on Wednesday. The event known for discounted prices and quick deliveries from Amazon and third-party retailers hawking goods at its website spanned two days, topping last year's sales total of $10.4 billion, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Neabot NoMo Q11 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

Neabot NoMo Q11 self-emptying robot vacuum and mop cleaner is designed to free up your hands from house cleaning. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The NoMo Q11 is an advanced and versatile robot vacuum and mop cleaner that measures 13.78 x 13.78 x 3.43 inches and weighs 7.72 lbs, and the self-emptying dustbin measures 15.63 x 10.83 x 12.4 inches and weighs 10.14 lbs. As shown in the images, dustbin base station delivers a sleek streamlined design in solid white finish to fit in any interior style, and the compact form factor allows you to place it in any corner of the room. Meanwhile, the self-emptying robot vacuum delivers a classic round form factor, and the suitable height allows it to easily get under beds and sofas.
Electronicsmoneysavingmom.com

Eureka MaxSwivel Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner only $59 shipped, plus more!

Looking for a deal on a vacuum cleaner? These Eureka Vacuum Cleaners have great reviews!. Walmart has some great deals on Eureka Vacuum Cleaners right now!. Get this Eureka MaxSwivel Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner for just $59 shipped (regularly $129)!. Get this Eureka AirSpeed Upright Carpet Vacuum Cleaner for just $44.88...
Electronicskshb.com

Dyson Just Debuted Its Lightest-Ever Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum and, like me, find the...
ElectronicsPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Take $100 Off Dyson’s V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Dyson is currently taking $100 off its V8 Absolute vacuum, a cordless powerhouse designed to remove dirt, dust and mess inside your home with unbelievable ease. The lightweight cleaner is designed to handle any surface thanks to a soft roller cleaner head that’s gentle on hard floors and a motorized cleaner head that removes dirt deeply embedded into carpet. Additionally, the V8 smartly transforms into a handheld vacuum cleaner with a simple click and features 40 minutes of powerful suction with just one charge.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2021: Offers from Shark, Bosch and Ninja

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest and best shopping events of the year – is finally here, and you’ve only got a few hours left to bag a real bargain.The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices to Apple products and laptops to TVs as well as kids toys, alcohol and fashion to name just a few.Our helpful Amazon Prime Day guide is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème of all the deals, so bookmark this for an overview of all of the best bits.Follow live: Read our Amazon...
EconomyInternational Business Times

Amazon's Record Prime Day: Here Are the Stats

Prime Day, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) members-only shopping event, once again set records, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday morning. Not only did the e-commerce giant sell more items than ever before, but small-business sellers on its platform also thrived, seeing their cumulative sales soar more than 100% year over year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy