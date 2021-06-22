The brilliant Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a Prime Day bargain
The NZ801UKT Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner may have a pretty unwieldy name, but what it lacks in catchiness it makes up for in performance. It currently tops our list of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy, and if you were planning on following our buying advice then now would be the time to do it. For Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price by 52% taking it from £379.99 to just £183.99 – a saving of £196.www.trustedreviews.com