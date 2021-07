G Herbo has consistently been one of the best storytellers in hip-hop over the last few years and at the age of 25, he has already accomplished so much. His fanbase is always ready for new music and on Friday, he delivered with his brand new album 25. This project is chock-full of emotional tales about the life he has lived and some of the violent things he has witnessed. There are some songs that will hit you in the chest, and "Cry No More" with Polo G and Lil Tjay is one of those efforts.