Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-St. Louis Police Officer in Brutal Beating of Undercover Black Cop

A police officer convicted of the manslaughter of former footballer Dalian Atkinson kept his job despite having been found guilty of gross misconduct years before the killing.Benjamin Monk remained in post with West Mercia Police in 2011 after being found to have breached the required standards for honesty and integrity when he failed to mention two cautions on his application to join the force, Birmingham Crown Court was told. The trial earlier heard how in 2016, Monk tasered Atkinson to the ground with a 33-second deployment of the weapon, and then kicked him twice in the head while he was...