Marquette, MI

Flag Day observed by Legion

Mining Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard M. Jopling American Legion Post 44 in Marquette celebrated Flag Day by placing 140 U.S. flags at Harlow Park near the Veterans Memorial. Flag Day is a celebration each year on the anniversary of the flag’s official adoption, June 14. This flag represents Freedom, Pride and Hope, according to a release from the Legion. It shows the patriotic feeling we have in Marquette, the Upper Peninsula and across this great country, the release added. The 140 flags are also displayed at Harlow Park on Memorial Day, 4th of July, 9/11 and Veterans Day. Flag Day is also a time when the Legion family destroys those flags that have been inspected and considered unserviceable. These flags are burned with respect and honorable rites in a ceremony held at Post 44. Most veteran groups collect worn out flags though out the year. Post 44 has a collection box at the Post for all citizens to use. The release ends: “God bless all our women and men that are currently serving in the military and protecting our country.”

