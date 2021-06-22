MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM: Creator Eliot Laurence gives the scoop on Season 2 – Exclusive Interview
MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM flies into its second season on Freeform on Tuesday, June 22, with weekly episodes airing thereafter. Created by Eliot Laurence, MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM imagines a world in which the Salem witches pledged allegiance to what would become the United States Army in exchange for their lives. Led now, as then, by the unaging General Alder (Lyne Renee), the Army consists entirely of witches. All witches are legally bound to serve in the Army (they are led by women, but there are separate corps of men, with marriages intended to produce witch children), and every country in the world has its own witch military force. However, the witches of the Spree have rebelled and seek to bring down established order through acts of terrorism.