In 2020’s 60-game campaign, Yan Gomes was just 4 for 26 (.154/.194/.231) with runners in scoring position in 31 plate appearances, but he went into Saturday night’s game with the Los Angeles Dodgers with a .318/.400/.455 line in 50 PAs with RISP on the season, and he added another hit when he homered off Clayton Kershaw in the bottom of the fourth inning of the game.