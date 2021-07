So this little green bug was just sitting on a plant. Maybe trying to be inconspicuous? Still, what on earth is it?. Was this a brush with danger? This odd-looking green bug sure doesn't look menacing at all. Then again, maybe it is. The funny part of the whole thing is the fact that the plant is actually fake. Let's not discuss how it has fooled a few different people into thinking it was real. Then again, can people really be getting fooled if a bug also thought the plant was real?