Durabunker Ltd has announced further expansion of its distribution network by partnering with Sports Turf Solutions Pte Ltd in the Asia-Pacific region. Covering Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei, the agreement was announced following a re-alignment for the sale of synthetic bunker edging in the region for both companies. Sport Turf Solutions will bring their vast experience in the industry to continue their success in the bunker construction market, promoting, selling and installing Durabunker’s patented bunker edge solution across the region.