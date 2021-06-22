Cancel
Tradefeedr Launches FX Data Platform with Dozens of Participants

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based Tradefeedr announced on Tuesday that it has launched an FX data and analytics platform with a wide network of both buy-side and sell-side firms. The press release shared with Finance Magnates detailed that the fintech has onboarded more than 15 sell-side and more than 20 buy-side market participants. Earlier, the Tradefeedr revealed that some of the participants on its network are Goldman Sachs, UBS, XTX Markets and Insight Asset Management, stressing that all of them are global leading institutions.

#Fx Trading#Fx Data Platform#Fintech#Xtx Markets#Insight Asset Management#Api#Ipgl
