Tradefeedr Launches FX Data Platform with Dozens of Participants

UK-based fintech Dozens has partnered with Flux to bring digital receipts with item-level data to customers directly in their banking app. Customers that have activated Flux will receive an automatic digital receipt in their transaction feed every time they shop at a participating retailer. The introduction of digital receipts in the transaction feed will help customers understand and track what they are spending, putting them more in control of their money and reducing chargeback queries, as the press release says.