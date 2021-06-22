Cancel
Maine State

Maine State Trooper Stops With Blue Lights On To Let Doe and Fawn Cross the Road

By Jeff Parsons
A Maine State Trooper in Aroostook County stopped and turned on their blue lights to warn other drivers of a doe and her adorable fawn crossing the road. It's a rare treat in Maine to see a deer in broad daylight, especially one that doesn't dart away as soon as it sees a human. In this case, a Maine State Trooper with Troop F based out of Houlton was one of those lucky ones to catch a doe and her fawn crossing a road somewhere in Aroostook County.

wblm.com
