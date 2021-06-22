Cancel
Maine State

Biddeford Could Be Home To Maine’s Next Food Truck Park

As the summer rolls in, locals and tourists pour into Maine's only food truck park in Wells, Congdon's After Dark. It's been a smashing success for years now, introducing many customers to new vendors and giving those who are indecisive about food a chance to nibble on many options. With the food truck trend in Maine continuing to grow, it makes sense that there would be another food truck park at some point and it appears Biddeford may be the home of it.

Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Harrison Maine Campground Is A Pot Smoker’s Paradise

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, Harrison's Camp Laughing Grass is a one of a kind, cannabis-friendly, campground. The campground features traditional campsites, as well as "glamping" campsites. Right now, the campground has ten sites, but the owner hopes to expand to 20 campsites by next year. The Crooked River...
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Maine Has Launched A New Shark Sighting Reporting Tool

With the warmer weather, locals and tourists are returning to Maine's beaches. Many of those people plan to take a dip in the ocean. As the events of last summer have taught us, you never know when a shark will make its way along Maine's coastline. While shark sightings are rare, and attacks are even more rare, there is always a concern for people's safety.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

You Kids Are Going to Love “Maine Backyard Campout” Weekend

Now, this sounds like fun! Maine is putting on its second annual "Backyard Campout Weekend" to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month. This event is a great way for families to enjoy the great outdoors...right in their own backyard. And the cool thing is, everyone will be backyard camping all over the state, all at the same time!
South Portland, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Fenway or Bust! Update on the Mainers Walking From South Portland to Fenway

This may be the feel-good moment of the summer. In 1973, Norm Payette, Wilbur Wildes, Ge Erskine, and Dave McHugh walked from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for the Jimmy Fund. Now, 48 years later, the children of these men are replicating that walk to pay homage to their Dads. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh left South Portland at Noon on Tuesday and are making their way South.
Posted by
102.9 WBLM

Maine Lottery is Giving You the Power to Win $7,777 This Sunday

What's better than free slurpees on 7/11? FREE MONEY!! (Probably while you're sucking down that free slurpee, though.) Just before the 4th of July, The Maine Lottery announced their 7/11/21 Livestream Game, which, if you keep track of calendar dates, is going to happen this Sunday. It's all going down on the Maine Lottery Facebook page starting at 7:11p. Here's what's happening.
Winslow, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Winslow Resident Wins Nearly $900K in Vaccination Sweepstakes

A dialysis dietician from Winslow is the big winner in the Maine Vaccinationland Sweepstakes, with a nearly $900,000 prize. Governor Janet Mills' office announced Kay Spofford as the winner on July 4th, 2021. Spofford has won $896,809, before taxes, which will be paid out through the CARES Act. The total signifies $1 for every person vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maine, since it first became available. Since the sweepstakes launched on June 16th, there have been 20,154 people vaccinated against the virus.
Portland, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

New York Style Pizzeria Pizzaiolo Opens 2nd Portland Location

When it comes to pizza in and around Portland's Old Port, Pizzaiolo has become a local favorite over the past several years. Located at 535 Cumberland Avenue, Pizzaiolo specializes in New York style pizza, the kind you can fold up and devour with a smile on your face. It's put enough smiles on faces that Pizzaiolo has decided to expand and open a second location in Portland, with an expanded menu and seating options.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

This Island Shipwreck Is A Perfect Backdrop For Your Maine Photos

If you are coming to Maine on vacation, or maybe you're planning to take a Maine stay-cation this summer, a visit to Monhegan Island needs to be on your "to-do" list. According to Wikipedia, Monhegan Island lies about 12 miles off the coast of Maine. The name is derived from the Alogonquian word Monchiggon - which means "out to see island". The first Europeans to visit the island were pirates. Later, fishermen lived on the island. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it became an artists colony.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Here’s How To Get Into Maine State Parks Free On July 18th

No charge, baby! As a thank you for supporting conservation here in Maine you can drive right through. The Maine Department of Agriculture and Forestry informs us that Sunday, July 18th, will be a special day at Maine State Parks and most historic sites. If you have a "conservation" plate on your vehicle, you'll be admitted free that day!
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Men Who Robbed Medical Marijuana Caregiver Sentenced in Maine

Two men who tried to use a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm pistol to steal medical marijuana from a caregiver in York, Maine were sentenced to prison in federal court on Tuesday. Chief U.S. District Judge Jon Levy sentenced Eric Mercado, 33, of Lowell, Mass., to 16 years in prison and four years of supervised release.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Cole Farms In Gray, Maine To Become New Restaurant and Retail Store

For more than seven decades, Cole Farms in Gray was the kind of restaurant everyone in Maine knew about. A place where you could grab a good, home-cooked meal. The restaurant eventually transformed into an institution, where people celebrated holidays and birthdays. Not only that, generations of families continued coming back, whether as guests or employees. When Cole Farms finally closed their doors for good in January of 2020, it truly felt like the end of an era. But every ending can mean a new beginning and the building that once housed Cole Farms won't be empty for much longer.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

People Are Coming From Miles Around To Visit This Incredible Vegan Ice Cream Shop in Portland, Maine

If you are Vegan or can't have dairy, it's really tough not being able to enjoy an ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Maine. Some people have NEVER had ice cream because of their diet needs. Sticky Sweet to the rescue! This cute little ice cream shop on Cumberland Avenue in downtown Portland serves some of the best ice cream around. It's all plant-based. 100% Vegan. 100% Gluten Free. That's right, no dairy, eggs, or refined sugar. No cholesterol and nothing artificial. And it's all made from scratch.

