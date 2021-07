The Dubuque County Sherrif's Department reports on July 3", 2021, at approximately 7:15 PM, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Asbury Police Department along with Asbury, Centralia-Peosta, and Sherrill Fire Departments, responded to 16797 Herod Lane, the Reuter farm, for a barn fire. The fire originated in the barn and is considered a total loss. The fire also caused damage to several other outbuildings, including the residence. No people or livestock were injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown but does not appear suspicious. Investigation is ongoing. Total damage is estimated at $400,000.