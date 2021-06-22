Cancel
Portland, ME

A New England Ice Cream Shop Offers Up A Crab Rangoon Sundae

By Joey
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 16 days ago
There are ice cream shops all across New England always look to push the boundaries of what you may be willing to try when it comes to new flavors. A couple of years ago, Lib's Dairy Treats in Portland, Maine made headlines by serving up a sour pickle flavored soft serve. It was a hit and people keep waiting for more. But it's not just Lib's finding ways to bend the mind when it comes to ice cream, a shop in Haverhill, Massachusetts paired a traditional ice cream sundae with something you'd never even imagine, Crab Rangoon's.

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

102.9 WBLM

New York Style Pizzeria Pizzaiolo Opens 2nd Portland Location

When it comes to pizza in and around Portland's Old Port, Pizzaiolo has become a local favorite over the past several years. Located at 535 Cumberland Avenue, Pizzaiolo specializes in New York style pizza, the kind you can fold up and devour with a smile on your face. It's put enough smiles on faces that Pizzaiolo has decided to expand and open a second location in Portland, with an expanded menu and seating options.
102.9 WBLM

You Kids Are Going to Love “Maine Backyard Campout” Weekend

Now, this sounds like fun! Maine is putting on its second annual "Backyard Campout Weekend" to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month. This event is a great way for families to enjoy the great outdoors...right in their own backyard. And the cool thing is, everyone will be backyard camping all over the state, all at the same time!
102.9 WBLM

Harrison Maine Campground Is A Pot Smoker’s Paradise

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, Harrison's Camp Laughing Grass is a one of a kind, cannabis-friendly, campground. The campground features traditional campsites, as well as "glamping" campsites. Right now, the campground has ten sites, but the owner hopes to expand to 20 campsites by next year. The Crooked River...
102.9 WBLM

What Hannaford is Doing For To-Go Orders Without Plastic Bags

Hannaford To-Go One of the greatest inventions in recent years (in my humble opinion) is grocery pick-up services. It's so easy, you just go online, do your shopping, and boom! A few hours later all you have to do is pop your trunk and you're on your way. Saving not only time during your busy day, but it also saves money on those impulse buys as well.
102.9 WBLM

No This Big-Headed Maine Bird is Not Photoshopped

You Can't Believe Everything You See on The Internet. The internet is full of strange creatures. The users, yes, but also a lot of other things thanks to Photoshop. People can make themselves humanoids of perfection, homes, and landscapes can feature the strange and unusual, and you never know what kind of animal hybrid may pop up.
102.9 WBLM

People Are Coming From Miles Around To Visit This Incredible Vegan Ice Cream Shop in Portland, Maine

If you are Vegan or can't have dairy, it's really tough not being able to enjoy an ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Maine. Some people have NEVER had ice cream because of their diet needs. Sticky Sweet to the rescue! This cute little ice cream shop on Cumberland Avenue in downtown Portland serves some of the best ice cream around. It's all plant-based. 100% Vegan. 100% Gluten Free. That's right, no dairy, eggs, or refined sugar. No cholesterol and nothing artificial. And it's all made from scratch.
102.9 WBLM

Cole Farms In Gray, Maine To Become New Restaurant and Retail Store

For more than seven decades, Cole Farms in Gray was the kind of restaurant everyone in Maine knew about. A place where you could grab a good, home-cooked meal. The restaurant eventually transformed into an institution, where people celebrated holidays and birthdays. Not only that, generations of families continued coming back, whether as guests or employees. When Cole Farms finally closed their doors for good in January of 2020, it truly felt like the end of an era. But every ending can mean a new beginning and the building that once housed Cole Farms won't be empty for much longer.
102.9 WBLM

Once Upon A Time, Mt. Abram In Maine Was Home To A Thrilling Monorail Ride

Before skiing was big business in Maine, several of most notable mountains in the state had to find different and unique ways to keep locals coming back year after year. Whether it was new lodging, new amenities or new equipment to get up and down the mountain, competition was fierce. That included a duel of sorts between Sunday River and Mt. Abram in the late 1970's. Each mountain was trying to grab the attention of skiers but also families and in the process, began to toy with different ideas. According to New England Ski History, that led Mt. Abram to debut a monorail ride in 1978 called the "American Zephyr".
102.9 WBLM

Step Back into Time at Archie’s Strike and Spare in Kezar Falls

JP Espinosa retired from the military and is now looking forward to giving back to the Kezar Falls area. Archie's Strike and Spare is a throwback in time. JP has spent months restoring a piece of history in the community. The Kezar Falls area needs this. The old place had fallen into disrepair and was really considered a dive bar. Then it shut down for a couple of years.
102.9 WBLM

Leaving Maine This Weekend? Here Are The Worst Times To Do It

Let’s face it, we all need a break, and the 4th of July weekend is the perfect time to take advantage of that fact. Best of all, the 4th falls on a Sunday, so everyone can just chill on Monday…unless you are planning a car trip. Hitting the beach? going to visit family and friends? headed up to camp? Wherever you are headed, things are going to look a bit different than they did in 2020. I know that I personally can't wait to peace out of Bangor for a bit.

