Palestinians, settlers clash in tense Jerusalem neighborhood

That is the sound of bulldozers demolishing a Palestinian butcher shop in a neighborhood in East Jerusalem where Palestinians have been protesting imminent evictions. What followed - an all too familiar scene. Israeli security forces used tear gas, rubber bullets and batons on Palestinian protesters. Some of those protesters hurled stones. Israeli authorities say dozens of homes in the Silwan neighborhood - or Shiloah (ph), as it's called in Hebrew - must be destroyed to make room for a religious tourist park. Israel says the homes were built illegally, but rights advocates point out it's hard for Palestinians to get building permits. And Palestinians are faced with a terrible choice, destroy their homes themselves or watch Israeli authorities do it and pay thousands in fines after the fact. Palestinians say it's all meant to drive them from Jerusalem.