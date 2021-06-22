Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Palestinians, settlers clash in tense Jerusalem neighborhood

By LAURIE KELLMAN, JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated Press
Derrick
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks at each other overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the runup to last month's 11-day Gaza war...

www.thederrick.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Jerusalem#Israel#Settler#Ap#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastBowling Green Daily News

Herzog pledges to 'calm things' as Israel's 11th president

JERUSALEM (AP) — Isaac Herzog pledged to heal deep divisions in Israeli society Wednesday as he took the oath of office to become Israel's 11th president. With one hand on a Bible before the Knesset — Israel's parliament — Herzog, 60, assumed the largely ceremonial position that is designed to serve as the country's moral compass.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

There is No Israeli Advantage for a Hamas-Ruled Gaza

According to reports, about a month before the first elections of 2019, in a closed meeting of the Likud Knesset faction, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the following: “Those who want to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state should support strengthening Hamas and (allow) the transfer of money to Hamas. This is part of our strategy – to differentiate between the Palestinians in Gaza and the Palestinians in Judea and Samaria.”
Middle EastWDIO-TV

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank clashes

The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man during clashes in the occupied West Bank. Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, was shot in the chest during the clashes Saturday evening in Qusra village near Nablus city. Also Saturday Israeli aircraft struck several militant sites in the Gaza Strip in response to arson balloons Palestinians fired from the territory.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Palestinian killed in W.Bank clash, retaliatory Israeli strikes in Gaza

JERUSALEM, July 3 (Reuters) - Israel's military said on Saturday that its aircraft launched retaliatory air strikes in the Gaza Strip and that its troops in the occupied West Bank shot a suspected Palestinian assailant, whom Palestinian officials said had been killed. An Israeli military spokesperson said that soldiers had...
ProtestsPosted by
WFAE

Protests Arise As Israel Begins Demolition Of Silwan Neighborhood In East Jerusalem

That is the sound of bulldozers demolishing a Palestinian butcher shop in a neighborhood in East Jerusalem where Palestinians have been protesting imminent evictions. What followed - an all too familiar scene. Israeli security forces used tear gas, rubber bullets and batons on Palestinian protesters. Some of those protesters hurled stones. Israeli authorities say dozens of homes in the Silwan neighborhood - or Shiloah (ph), as it's called in Hebrew - must be destroyed to make room for a religious tourist park. Israel says the homes were built illegally, but rights advocates point out it's hard for Palestinians to get building permits. And Palestinians are faced with a terrible choice, destroy their homes themselves or watch Israeli authorities do it and pay thousands in fines after the fact. Palestinians say it's all meant to drive them from Jerusalem.
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Israel reaches compromise with settlers on West Bank outpost

JERUSALEM — Israel has reached a compromise with Jewish settlers who rapidly established an unauthorized outpost in the occupied West Bank last month, officials and the settlers said Wednesday. Under the agreement, the settlers will leave by the end of the week. The area will become a closed military zone,...
ProtestsBBC

Palestinian protests: Crowds clash with police after death of activist

The death of a well-known Palestinian activist and critic of President Mahmoud Abbas has sparked protests in the occupied West Bank. Nizar Banat died after being arrested by security forces on Thursday. Mr Banat's family have alleged that he was badly beaten during the raid. Hebron Governor Jamil al-Bakri said...
Americastheclevelandamerican.com

President Hernandez trains in the streets of Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel.-As already characteristic of the President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, Used his stay in Jerusalem to exercise very quickly on the streets of the Israeli capital. “Great energy and good vibrations in the streets of the old city of Jerusalem,” the Honduran president wrote in his account. Twitter.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

Former Labour chief Herzog sworn in as Israel's president

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Former Labour party head Isaac Herzog was sworn in as Israel’s president on Wednesday and pledged to use the largely ceremonial role to try to heal deep divisions within Israeli society. In a pomp-filled ceremony in the Knesset (parliament), Herzog embraced outgoing president Reuven Rivlin before taking...
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Abbas calls on Canada to ‘halt Israeli aggression’ against Palestinians

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas on Monday called on Canada to “halt Israel’s aggressions” against Palestinians, Palestinian media reported. Speaking during a meeting in Ramallah with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, Abbas also expressed his appreciation for Canada’s “positions in support of the self-determination of the Palestinian people.”. Abbas thanked...
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

Honduras opens embassy in Jerusalem

As of Thursday, there is a diplomatic representation in Honduras Jerusalem, The capital of the State of Israel. President Juan Orlando Hernandez Travel Middle East To boot Embassy Honduran in Jerusalem. “Honduras has officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Israel! We are taking this historic and...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump and Greene invite a horrific history to repeat itself

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" and co-author, with Peter Eisner, of the book "High Crimes: The Corruption, Impunity, and Impeachment of Donald Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

4 suspected killers of Haitian president fatally shot by police

Police fatally shot four people suspected of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at his home on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported, citing the Haitian police chief. Police also arrested two others, who were described by the AP as having been heavily armed and highly trained professional killers. The arrests took...

Comments / 0

Community Policy