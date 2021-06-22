Young and the Hawks visit Milwaukee to start Eastern Conference finals
LINE: Bucks -7; over/under is 226.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Bucks host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks to start the Eastern Conference finals. Milwaukee went 2-1 against Atlanta during the regular season. The Hawks won the last regular season matchup 111-104 on April 25. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points to lead Atlanta to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 31 points in defeat for Milwaukee.www.foxsports.com