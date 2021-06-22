Cancel
Newly sanctified Tunisian cemetery for migrants filling fast

By MEHDI AL-AREM, LORI HINNANT Associated Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZARZIS, Tunisia (AP) — Most of the headstones have dates but no names. Row after row of palest white, practically gleaming in the Mediterranean sun. The cemetery in Zarzis is nearly exactly as Rachid Koraïchi pictured it when he sketched his vision of the “Garden of Africa” that would be the final resting place for hundreds of anonymous men, women and children whose bodies have washed up on the shores of this coastal Tunisian city in recent years.

